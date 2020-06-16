UrduPoint.com
Lavrov On Letter To UN Chief Regarding JCPOA Situation: No Answer Yet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he had not yet received any answer from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the letter on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and Washington's attempts to extend the arms embargo on Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he had not yet received any answer from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the letter on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and Washington's attempts to extend the arms embargo on Iran.

"As or my letter to the UN secretary-general and the same letter that I sent to the [UN] Security Council secretary ...

I have not yet received an answer," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"I assume that quite serious reasoning is outlined in this letter, which consists of five pages, I believe. I hope that the letter is being studied, and all the irrefutable legal reasons and arguments presented in this document will be carefully analyzed and supported," Lavrov added, slamming the United States' plan to extend the embargo embargo as violating the international law.

