Open Menu

Lavrov On Macron's Words On Prigozhin's Mutiny: Paris Saw Chance For West To Defeat Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Lavrov on Macron's Words on Prigozhin's Mutiny: Paris Saw Chance for West to Defeat Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The recent remark of French President Emmanuel Macron about the mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, indicate that he clearly saw a chance to realize the threat of the West inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

On Saturday, Macron said that Paris was closely watching the situation in Russia, but remained focussed on supporting Ukraine.

"I think ... (everyone) will understand the position advocated by Macron, who clearly sees in the current development of events as a chance to realize the threat, like a mantra repeated by NATO leaders, that Ukraine inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. Naturally, not Ukraine, but the entire Western camp," Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Company Paris

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9- ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9-year high in Q1 2023

7 minutes ago
 Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, ..

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, anti-state speeches case

42 minutes ago
 Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

1 hour ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

1 hour ago
 DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy ..

DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy against nation

1 hour ago
Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

2 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

2 hours ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World