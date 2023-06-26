MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The recent remark of French President Emmanuel Macron about the mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, indicate that he clearly saw a chance to realize the threat of the West inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

On Saturday, Macron said that Paris was closely watching the situation in Russia, but remained focussed on supporting Ukraine.

"I think ... (everyone) will understand the position advocated by Macron, who clearly sees in the current development of events as a chance to realize the threat, like a mantra repeated by NATO leaders, that Ukraine inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. Naturally, not Ukraine, but the entire Western camp," Lavrov said in an interview with RT.