Lavrov on Navalny: Moscow Falsely Accused of Not Launching Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Moscow is being accused of not launching a probe on the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, but it is not true, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We are being accused that we are not investigating the situation, this is not true.

The Interior Ministry launched a pre-trial investigation the day it happened, the investigation itself can only begin when it becomes clear what happened, which is still not clear and the German doctors cannot give us relevant information," Lavrov said at a meeting with diplomacy students.