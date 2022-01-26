UrduPoint.com

Lavrov On New Possible Sanctions: Russia Ready For Any Development Of Situation

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 05:48 PM

Lavrov on New Possible Sanctions: Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation

Russia is ready for any developments of the situation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday when commenting on the threat of new Western sanctions over Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russia is ready for any developments of the situation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday when commenting on the threat of new Western sanctions over Ukraine.

"We are ready for any development of the situation. We did not attack anyone, they always attacked us, and those who did it always got what they deserved," Lavrov told lawmakers.

