Lavrov on Outcomes of Talks With UK Foreign Minister: London Not Hearing Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he was disappointed with the results of negotiations with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, noting that London is not hearing Moscow.

"To be honest, I am disappointed that we are getting a conversation ... (when) they seem to be listening, but they do not hear," Lavrov told a joint press conference.