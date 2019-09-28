UrduPoint.com
Lavrov On Possibility Of Call Transcripts Release: Improper To Ready Someone's Letters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

Lavrov on Possibility of Call Transcripts Release: Improper to Ready Someone's Letters

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it was improper to read someone else's letters, when asked about the possibility of making public transcripts of telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

"As for transcripts of phone calls. My mother told me when I grew up that it is improper to read somebody's letters. I am used to assuming that. Especially, when it comes to letters of people who have been publicly elected for leadership positions," Lavrov told a press conference on the results of his participation in the 74th UNGA session, when asked about the possibility of releasing transcripts of phone talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States.

Lavrov argued that there were traditions and norms, including diplomatic ones, which envisaged a certain level of confidentiality and coordination of such issues.

The Russian top diplomat made the remark in light of a release of a transcript of a phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that sparked a scandal in the United States.

