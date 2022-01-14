UrduPoint.com

Lavrov On Possible Accession Of Finland, Sweden To NATO: It Is Up To Them

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 02:22 PM

It is up to Finland and Sweden to decide if they want to join NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, adding that Moscow fully respects the sovereignty of the Scandinavian countries

"It is surely up to Finnish and Swedish people to decide," Lavrov told a press conference.

