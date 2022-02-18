UrduPoint.com

Lavrov On Possible Meeting With Blinken: This Meets Our Interests, Plans

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Lavrov on Possible Meeting With Blinken: This Meets Our Interests, Plans

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed in an interview with RT that he had discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the possibility of a meeting after the delivery of a message to Washington on security guarantees, noting that meets both sides' interests and plans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed in an interview with RT that he had discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the possibility of a meeting after the delivery of a message to Washington on security guarantees, noting that meets both sides' interests and plans.

"We agreed with ...

Blinken that when Russia sends its document and they get acquainted with our vision of the situation, he would be ready to meet. We are both interested in this. It meets our interests and plans," Lavrov said.

Moscow is interested in explaining in detail to the United States that it cannot be satisfied with promises on the topic of security, the minister added.

