UrduPoint.com

Lavrov On Possible Recognition Of Donbas Republics: Kiev Must Implement Minsk Agreements

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Lavrov on Possible Recognition of Donbas Republics: Kiev Must Implement Minsk Agreements

The possible recognition by Russia of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR) in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region should be viewed in the context of its commitment to make Kiev fulfill the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The possible recognition by Russia of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR) in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region should be viewed in the context of its commitment to make Kiev fulfill the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

Last week, the Russian Communist Party asked President Vladimir Putin to consider recognizing the LPR and DPR. The party's parliamentary faction also requested talks with the leadership of the Donbas republics to form a legal basis for intergovernmental relations and regulations of all aspects of cooperation.

"The issue of recognition should be considered in the context of our firm commitment to making the West and Kiev implement the Minsk agreements. Then, everything will be fine, as it is stipulated in this document (the Minsk agreements) approved, by the way, by the UN Security Council," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian news agencies, including Sputnik.

The top diplomat added that Russia will not allow for its interests to be "rudely attacked" or "ignored."

Russia does not want wars, Lavrov went on, but the West "hysterically" develops the topic of Russia's alleged military threat to Ukraine.

In recent weeks, the West has accused Russia of a military build-up and alleged preparation to invade Ukraine. Moscow rejected the accusations, saying that it views them as a pretext for deployment of NATO military equipment close to Russian borders.

The LPR and DPR proclaimed independence from Ukraine after a change of power in Kiev that they considered a coup in 2014. The new Ukrainian government launched an offensive and lost control over Donbas. France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine formed a platform for peace consultations, known as the Normandy format, and negotiated a package of peace measures in Minsk in 2015.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia France Fine Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence 2015 All From Government Top

Recent Stories

China Welcomes Upcoming UN Rights Chief's Visit to ..

China Welcomes Upcoming UN Rights Chief's Visit to Xinjiang Region - Foreign Min ..

1 minute ago
 ITP celebrates its 16th anniversary

ITP celebrates its 16th anniversary

1 minute ago
 Six died, 2,385 new cases of corona reported in Pu ..

Six died, 2,385 new cases of corona reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Chitral admin imposes ban on buildings constructio ..

Chitral admin imposes ban on buildings construction without approval

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Unaware About Russia Accused of Espionage ..

Kremlin Unaware About Russia Accused of Espionage in Germany

13 minutes ago
 Putin to Discuss International Issues With Xi Duri ..

Putin to Discuss International Issues With Xi During His Trip to China - Kremlin

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>