Lavrov on Possible Sanctions Against Kiev: Moscow Against Unilateral Actions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia is always against unilateral actions, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, when discussing possible sanctions against Ukraine for non-fulfillment of Minsk agreements.

"We, in general, are against unilateral sanctions, although in the case of Ukraine, the sanctions would no longer be unilateral, since Ukraine itself has already sanctioned, so to speak, many of our citizens, individual enterprises," Lavrov told lawmakers.