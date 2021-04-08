Lavrov on Potential Diplomats' Expulsion: Russia Will Respond to Any Unfriendly Step by US

Russia will provide a response to any unfriendly move by Washington, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured in light of US reported plans to expel Russian diplomats and introduce new sanctions over Russia's alleged cyberattacks and election meddling

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia will provide a response to any unfriendly move by Washington, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured in light of US reported plans to expel Russian diplomats and introduce new sanctions over Russia's alleged cyberattacks and election meddling.

"It is difficult to make a comment.

We will provide a response to any unfriendly step, this goes without saying. I have not seen any exact decisions, nothing has been announced so far. I have read reports that the [US presidential] administration has completed a review of Russia's 'hostile actions'. Well, they have managed to do it rather quickly," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with his Kazakh counterpart.