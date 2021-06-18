UrduPoint.com
Lavrov On Putin-Biden Summit: There Will Be No One-Sided Game

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Commenting on the assessments of the Russian-US top-level summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey lavrov assured that there will be no one-sided game, noting that the presidents agreed on steps on a mutually acceptable basis.

"I have read reviews of the results of the Geneva talks provided by US officials, including the participants of these negotiations. They claim: ... we said that we need to return the personnel ensuring work of the embassy, we need to get an answer from Russia on charges related to the activities of hackers who attack US infrastructure, and to seek the release of Americans who are serving time in [Russian] prisons.

This is not the kind of approach that the presidents talked about ... I would like those making similar comments on the results of the summit to hear us: there will be no one-sided game. [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin unequivocally supported the proposal by [US] President [Joe] Biden to address issues on a mutually acceptable basis. This is the only way to move forward," Lavrov said at a press conference.

