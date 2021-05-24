UrduPoint.com
Lavrov On 'Russia-China Alliance Against US': We Are Satisfied With Cooperation Format

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Lavrov on 'Russia-China Alliance Against US': We Are Satisfied With Cooperation Format

Commenting on a potential Russian-Chinese alliance that could focus on confrontation with the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured that Moscow and Beijing are satisfied with the existing format of cooperation at this stage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Commenting on a potential Russian-Chinese alliance that could focus on confrontation with the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured that Moscow and Beijing are satisfied with the existing format of cooperation at this stage.

"At this stage, both us and our Chinese partners are satisfied with the current format of cooperation. It enables us to solve any problems, even the most difficult ones, through bilateral dialogue; to effectively protect our interests in multilateral associations; and to coordinate approaches in the international arena," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, asked whether Russia and China, which both experience problems in relations with the US, could conclude some kind of alliance on this matter.

Lavrov praised the great dynamics of the bilateral relations with China, noting that today they are better than ever, largely due to the fact that the existing model of bilateral relations surpasses the level of interaction within alliances that were formed in the Cold War era.

"As Russia and China cooperate, they exert a positive, stabilizing impact on the global and regional situation," Lavrov noted.

