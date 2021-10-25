UrduPoint.com

Lavrov On Russia-NATO Relations: Not Catastrophic Because They Don't Exist

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

TROMSO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the relations between Russia and NATO could not be called catastrophic because they did not exist now.

"As for Russia-NATO relations, I would not say 'catastrophic,' because to be catastrophic you need to have something. We don't have any relations with NATO," Lavrov said.

