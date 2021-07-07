UrduPoint.com
Lavrov On Situation On Tajik-Afghan Border: We Will Do Everything To Stop Aggression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:30 AM

Lavrov on Situation on Tajik-Afghan Border: We Will Do Everything to Stop Aggression

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Moscow will do everything, including using the potential of the military base on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, to stop any aggressive actions against allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We will do everything, including using the capabilities of the Russian military base on the Tajik-Afghan border, to prevent any aggressive actions against our allies," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with his Laotian counterpart.

