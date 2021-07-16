UrduPoint.com
Lavrov On US Bases In Central Asia: Russia's Allies Not Ready To Take Risks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Lavrov on US Bases in Central Asia: Russia's Allies Not Ready to Take Risks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Allies of Russia in Central Asia are not ready to take risks associated with the hosting of US military bases, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"As for the plans of the Americans, which they, in fact, do not hide ... first of all, to try to persuade the countries of Central Asia and Pakistan to host part of the military infrastructure that the Americans are withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Well, first of all, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have already officially announced that this is out of the question, they will not place such infrastructure on their territory," Lavrov told reporters at the Central and South Asia summit in Tashkent.

The foreign minister said that Moscow has discussed this issue with its allies in Central Asia.

"None of our allies announced their intention to expose their territory, their population to such a risk," Lavrov added.

