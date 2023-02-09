UrduPoint.com

Lavrov On Visit Of EU Diplomats To Sudan Along Him: Seems They Are Following US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Lavrov on Visit of EU Diplomats to Sudan Along Him: Seems They Are Following US

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that the visit of EU representatives to the same African countries as him is a suspicious coincidence.

"I heard about the visit of five or six Western diplomats, including representatives of the European Union, and as I understood this group was at the same time or on the eve of our visit to Mauritania.

In general, it seems that they are following us, tracing our footsteps. When we visited the South African Republic a few months ago, the very next day a large team of Western representatives arrived there, including Mr. (EU foreign policy chief Josep) Borrell, who left the 'blooming garden' for this occasion, came into what he calls the jungle in order to try to bring discord in our relations with African friends," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Visit Same Mauritania Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident ..

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident about IMF's program

18 seconds ago
 Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'St ..

Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'Stranger at the Gate'

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

11 minutes ago
 UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in ..

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthq ..

26 minutes ago
 Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

40 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.