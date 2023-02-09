Lavrov on Visit of EU Diplomats to Sudan Along Him: Seems They Are Following US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that the visit of EU representatives to the same African countries as him is a suspicious coincidence.

"I heard about the visit of five or six Western diplomats, including representatives of the European Union, and as I understood this group was at the same time or on the eve of our visit to Mauritania.

In general, it seems that they are following us, tracing our footsteps. When we visited the South African Republic a few months ago, the very next day a large team of Western representatives arrived there, including Mr. (EU foreign policy chief Josep) Borrell, who left the 'blooming garden' for this occasion, came into what he calls the jungle in order to try to bring discord in our relations with African friends," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq.