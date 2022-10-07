UrduPoint.com

Lavrov On Zelenskyy's Remark: Ukraine Creates Risks Of Use Of Mass Destruction Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Lavrov on Zelenskyy's Remark: Ukraine Creates Risks of Use of Mass Destruction Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Kiev creates risks associated with the use of weapons of mass destruction, which is also evidenced by the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about NATO's "preemptive" strikes on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via a video link, Zelenskyy said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia rather than "waiting" for Russia to attack. Commenting on the remark, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that this is nothing but a call to start a world war.

"Certainly, we cannot throw a veil on those discussions that have been constantly growing in recent times on the possible use of nuclear weapons, and especially in this regard, we cannot pass over in silence the reckless actions of the Kiev regime, which are aimed at creating risks of the use of various types of weapons of mass destruction," Lavrov said at a meeting of the United Russia party.

Zelenskyy's appeal is "another evidence of the threats that come from the Kiev regime and to neutralize the threats of which a special military operation was launched," the minister added.

"As you know, a council of the so-called European community was convened yesterday, it was an initiative of (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron, following which the head of the EU diplomacy (Josep) Borrell announced, proudly announced that the process of forming a security structure without the participation of Russia is beginning. In general, they simply dance to the tune of Kiev and encourage the crazy fantasies of those who are still in power there," the diplomat said.

