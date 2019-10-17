UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, OSCE Chief Greminger To Discuss Ukraine Oct 31 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:27 PM

Lavrov, OSCE Chief Greminger to Discuss Ukraine Oct 31 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger October 31 to in particular discuss the situation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"On October 31, a meeting will be held with the OSCE Secretary General Greminger... The sides plan to compare positions on all three dimensions of the OSCE activity during the talks," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She added that Lavrov and Greminger would in particular discuss the activity of the Contact Group and Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine.

