Lavrov, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Discuss Efforts to Settle Karabakh Conflict - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs the coordination of efforts to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (the US), as well as the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

"During the consultations, they discussed the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh after the statement by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation on a complete ceasefire and stopping all hostilities on November 9. The coordination of further mediation efforts of the three countries were considered," the ministry said.