Lavrov, OSCE Secretary General to Discuss Donbas, Karabakh on June 21 in Moscow - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will hold a meeting in Moscow on June 21 to discuss the Ukrainian conflict and Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On June 21, the Russian foreign minister plans to hold a meeting with the OSCE secretary general, who will be paying a visit to Moscow for participating in the 9th Moscow conference on international security at the invitation of the Russian Federation's foreign minister," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov and Schmid are set to discuss OSCE's role in settling in the Donbas crisis and coordinating the operation of the Trilateral Contact Group. They will also exchange opinions on developments in Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria.