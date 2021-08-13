Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy's call on Russian people in Donbas to leave the region is "outrageous," Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"Zelenskiy's recent statements calling for Russians to leave for Russia are outrageous.

This is the man who came to the presidency under the slogans that he, in fact, resorted to in his creative acting in the series 'Servant of the People," Lavrov said during a meeting with representatives of the civil society, adding that he recommends the Ukrainian president to watch the series one more time and remember "his ideas which he showed via art."

Lavrov also said that Russia is not violating international law when issuing passports to the residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.