UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Outraged By Zelenskyy's Calls On Russian People To Leave Donbas

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:22 PM

Lavrov Outraged by Zelenskyy's Calls on Russian People to Leave Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy's call on Russian people in Donbas to leave the region is "outrageous," Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

SAMBEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy's call on Russian people in Donbas to leave the region is "outrageous," Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Zelenskiy's recent statements calling for Russians to leave for Russia are outrageous.

This is the man who came to the presidency under the slogans that he, in fact, resorted to in his creative acting in the series 'Servant of the People," Lavrov said during a meeting with representatives of the civil society, adding that he recommends the Ukrainian president to watch the series one more time and remember "his ideas which he showed via art."

Lavrov also said that Russia is not violating international law when issuing passports to the residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

Related Topics

Russia Civil Society Man Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports new case of COVID-19 in manage ..

New Zealand reports new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation facilities

4 minutes ago
 Fesco to hold ceremonies on Independence Day

Fesco to hold ceremonies on Independence Day

6 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher

6 minutes ago
 Independence Day of Pakistan: A zenith of Muslims' ..

Independence Day of Pakistan: A zenith of Muslims' epic struggle for separate ho ..

6 minutes ago
 Afghan President to Address Nation as Taliban Exte ..

Afghan President to Address Nation as Taliban Extend Territorial Gains - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Man alongwith two sons shot dead in Karak

Man alongwith two sons shot dead in Karak

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.