Lavrov Pays Historic Visit to Suriname to Mark 45th Anniversary of Bilateral Ties

PARAMARIBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday started his first ever two-day official visit to Suriname to mark the upcoming 45th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During his visit Lavrov has met Surinamese Foreign Minister Yldiz Pollack-Beighle and discussed the further development of Russia-Suriname relations in various spheres. The minister is also set to hold talk with President Desi Bouterse.

"Indeed, it is the first visit in history of a Russian foreign minister to Suriname ... We are coming for a very important anniversary in our bilateral relations, which will be celebrated next year. We can discuss how we can commemorate 45th anniversary of our bilateral relations," Lavrov said at the meeting with the Surinamese foreign minister.

Lavrov commended the level of cooperation between Moscow and Paramaribo and noted that Suriname was a co-sponsor of various Russian initiatives at the international level.

"We highly appreciate the cooperation which we continue to improve in the United Nations on key issues of the international agenda, where Suriname not only supports many Russian initiatives but co-sponsors them," the minister added.

Pollack-Beighle, in turn, said that Paramaribo remained committed to improving ties with Moscow and was ready to cooperate both in regional and multilateral formats.

"It is my distinct honor and pleasure to once again see that you have kept your word and you are visiting our beloved country on the very historic and first ever event ... We remain committed to this very important bilateral relation, as we remain committed to deepen our bond and friendship and continue to cooperate not only at the bilateral level, but also regionally and multilaterally," the Surinamese top diplomat said.

Suriname is a small country on the northeastern coast of South America, which used to be a colony of the Netherlands. Lavrov's visit to Suriname is the last stop on his Latin American tour, following his visit to Cuba on July 23-24 and to Brazil on July 26.