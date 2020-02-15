(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen discussed on Saturday the situation in the Arab country and future work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's (SCC), the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen discussed on Saturday the situation in the Arab country and future work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's (SCC), the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, [the sides] discussed the current situation in Syria with focus on the need to ensure stability and security 'on the ground' with respect to Syrian sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity and the fight against terrorists recognized as such by the UN Security Council. Issues of promoting political process in accordance with the provisions of UNSCR 2254, including the continuation of the work of the Constitutional Committee," the ministry said in a statement, following Lavrov's and Pederson's meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

In late January, Pedersen told Sputnik that the next SCC session would be held in February or March.

In November, the second round of SCC talks was held, but the smaller committee, which decides on main initiatives, failed to reconvene amid disagreements between the government and opposition on the agenda and schedule of the discussion.

The SCC is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 in Geneva to work toward drafting a new constitution.