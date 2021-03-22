Lavrov Photographed in China Wearing Mask With Playful Inscription Presented by Reporters

GUILIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently on a visit to China, was photographed on Monday wearing a black face mask with the inscription "FCKNG QRNTN," which was presented to the top diplomat by journalists.

Lavrov arrived in China for an official two-day visit that began earlier in the day.

He is set to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during which the two diplomats are expected to discuss the Moscow-Beijing cooperation and contacts at high and the highest levels.

The photo was taken while the Russian minister was on the deck, making a short boat trip along the Lijiang River in the southern city of Guilin ” one of the most picturesque cities in the Asian country.

The mask, which jokingly expresses the feeling of exasperation experienced around the world toward measures against the coronavirus, was presented to Lavrov on his birthday on Sunday, when the minister turned 71.