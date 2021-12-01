Lavrov Plans to Discuss Donbas With Blinken on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that he plans to discuss the Donbas conflict and Kiev's actions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday on the sidelines of the OSCE foreign ministers' summit.

"Tomorrow, within the framework of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Stockholm, this (Donbas) will be one of the issues that I will discuss with Western colleagues, asking how they assess it," Lavrov told lawmakers.