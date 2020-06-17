UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Plans To Discuss During Visit To Belgrade Trump's Offer To Host Serbia-Kosovo Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:41 AM

Lavrov Plans to Discuss During Visit to Belgrade Trump's Offer to Host Serbia-Kosovo Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday he was planning to discuss US President Donald Trump's offer to host Serbia-Kosovo talks with Serbian authorities during his upcoming visit to Belgrade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday he was planning to discuss US President Donald Trump's offer to host Serbia-Kosovo talks with Serbian authorities during his upcoming visit to Belgrade.

On Monday, the US special envoy for Kosovo-Serbia peace negotiations, Richard Grenell, tweeted that both Serbia and Kosovo committed to a meeting in Washington on June 27.

"[I] will be in Belgrade the day after tomorrow, and I hope that during our visit we would talk with them," Lavrov told a press conference, when asked about the US offer.

