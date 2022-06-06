Lavrov Plans to Discuss Mechanisms to Unblock Grain Supplies From Ukraine While in Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he plans to discuss thoroughly mechanisms to unblock grain deliveries from Ukraine during his upcoming visit to Turkey.

Russian specialists will leave for Turkey on Monday to hold negotiations on topics related to Ukrainian grain deliveries, the minister said.

"My delegation is heading there tomorrow. I hope that we will be able to ... work out in detail the options that (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) spoke about and which depend solely on those who should work with Ukraine, who should oblige Ukraine to ensure the clearance of its own ports, and those who are obliged to remove any obstacles to the delivery, insurance, maintenance of those ships that will deliver grain .

.. to the ports of Europe," Lavrov told reporters.

If Ankara is ready to help clear the waters at the ports of mines for the export of Ukrainian grain, then the military of Russia and Turkey will be able to agree on the best way to do this, the diplomat added.