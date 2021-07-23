Lavrov Plans to Visit Italy, Austria, Hungary in August

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he plans to visit Italy, Austria and Hungary in August.

"And in Western countries, I have a lot of friends, including among my colleagues. I am invited to certain countries of the European Union. For example, next month I will have such a structured visit: Hungary, Austria, Italy," Lavrov said at an online conference hosted by the United Russia political party.