Lavrov Plans To Visit Italy, Austria, Hungary In August

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Lavrov Plans to Visit Italy, Austria, Hungary in August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he plans to visit Italy, Austria and Hungary in August.

"And in Western countries, I have a lot of friends, including among my colleagues. I am invited to certain countries of the European Union. For example, next month I will have such a structured visit: Hungary, Austria, Italy," Lavrov said at an online conference hosted by the United Russia political party.

