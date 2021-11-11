UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Pledges To Hold 'Serious Conversation' With France On Ukraine At Friday's 2+2 Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that he plans to hold a serious conversation about Ukraine with France at the 2+2 negotiations between foreign and defense ministers that Paris hosts on Friday.

"France warns that it will raise the issue of Ukraine, and I believe it means our French colleagues understand that they cannot escape responsibility for the behavior of their mentees in Kiev, I mean the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, at tomorrow's negotiations and in general. That is why we will have a very serious conversation on this topic," Lavrov said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

