(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a conversation with new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, called on Berlin as a participant in the "Normandy format" to influence Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The new German Foreign Minister was given detailed explanations about the lack of alternative to the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian crisis and their implementation by Kiev, as well as the demand for influence on the Ukrainian authorities in this regard by Germany as a member state of the Normandy format," the ministry said in a statement.