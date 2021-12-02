UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Points Out To UK Foreign Secretary That Provocative Rhetoric Inadmissible

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out to UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on the inadmissibility of the use of provocative rhetoric by officials, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday following a meeting at the OSCE Ministerial Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out to UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on the inadmissibility of the use of provocative rhetoric by officials, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday following a meeting at the OSCE Ministerial Council.

"When discussing the current state of bilateral relations, the Russian side pointed out the inadmissibility of the use of provocative rhetoric by UK officials, including the Foreign Office leadership, which undermines efforts aimed at returning the interstate dialogue to a constructive track," the statement says.

