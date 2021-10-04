Lavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib

The terrorist threat persists in Syria's Idlib, and it is even increasing in some areas, therefore it is important to fully implement the agreements of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The terrorist threat persists in Syria's Idlib, and it is even increasing in some areas, therefore it is important to fully implement the agreements of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The terrorist threat persists in the Idlib de-escalation zone, it is even intensifying is some areas. Today, we expressed relevant concerns.

Terrorist groups keep attacking positions of the Syrian army from the Idlib de-escalation zone, moreover, they are making attempts to stage attacks on the Russian contingent," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

"Therefore, Russia unambiguously reaffirms the need to fully implement agreements of Presidents Putin and Erdogan to separate terrorists, primarily Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) terrorists," Lavrov continued.