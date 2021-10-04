UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Points To Importance Of Fulfillment Of Putin-Erdogan Agreements On Idlib

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:19 PM

Lavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib

The terrorist threat persists in Syria's Idlib, and it is even increasing in some areas, therefore it is important to fully implement the agreements of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The terrorist threat persists in Syria's Idlib, and it is even increasing in some areas, therefore it is important to fully implement the agreements of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The terrorist threat persists in the Idlib de-escalation zone, it is even intensifying is some areas. Today, we expressed relevant concerns.

Terrorist groups keep attacking positions of the Syrian army from the Idlib de-escalation zone, moreover, they are making attempts to stage attacks on the Russian contingent," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

"Therefore, Russia unambiguously reaffirms the need to fully implement agreements of Presidents Putin and Erdogan to separate terrorists, primarily Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) terrorists," Lavrov continued.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

12 minutes ago
 WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

42 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

1 hour ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

1 hour ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.