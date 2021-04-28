The United Kingdom is playing a significant subversive role in relations between Russia and the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The United Kingdom is playing a significant subversive role in relations between Russia and the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As far as the relations between Russia and Europe are concerned, I still believe that the UK is playing an active and a very serious subversive role. It withdrew from the European Union, but we see no decrease in its activities on this track.

On the contrary, they are trying to influence EU member states' approaches to Russia to the maximum possible extent," Lavrov said.

"At the same time, you know, they send us signals, they propose establishing contacts. This means, they do not shy away from communication [with Russia], but try to discourage others. Again, probably [this can be explained by] their desire to have a monopoly of these contacts and again prove that they are superior to others," the Russian diplomat elaborated.