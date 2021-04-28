UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Points To UK's Subversive Role In Russia-EU Relations

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:13 PM

Lavrov Points to UK's Subversive Role in Russia-EU Relations

The United Kingdom is playing a significant subversive role in relations between Russia and the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The United Kingdom is playing a significant subversive role in relations between Russia and the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As far as the relations between Russia and Europe are concerned, I still believe that the UK is playing an active and a very serious subversive role. It withdrew from the European Union, but we see no decrease in its activities on this track.

On the contrary, they are trying to influence EU member states' approaches to Russia to the maximum possible extent," Lavrov said.

"At the same time, you know, they send us signals, they propose establishing contacts. This means, they do not shy away from communication [with Russia], but try to discourage others. Again, probably [this can be explained by] their desire to have a monopoly of these contacts and again prove that they are superior to others," the Russian diplomat elaborated.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Same Superior United Kingdom Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Safety fence erected around Quid's portrait

2 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

Rouhani says leak aimed to create 'discord' amid I ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Ready to Restore Conditions for Embassies W ..

7 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Romania Did Not Explain Decision to Ex ..

7 minutes ago

Lavrov Says OSCE Tries to Avoid Publishing Objecti ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.