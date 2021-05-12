UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Points To UN As Key Player In Global Political Arena

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Lavrov Points to UN as Key Player in Global Political Arena

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The coordinating role of the United Nations remains crucial in overcoming global challenges, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The situation in the world is very unstable. The trends we are seeing are not all positive. That is why a constant exchange of opinions and individual contacts are especially important in the given situation.

We are convinced that the best solution to all these problems ” from the coronavirus pandemic ... to climate issues, economic development, hunger and strategic stability ” is to have all these discussions through the solid basis of the UN Charter and with the central coordinating role of the [UN] organization," Lavrov said at the meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The top Russian diplomat added that he expected to discuss the full range of the UN-oriented tasks, as well as the issues that Guterres, himself, would like to raise at the meeting.

