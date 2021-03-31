UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Points To Violations Of International Humanitarian Law At Syria Donors Conference

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:27 PM

Lavrov Points to Violations of International Humanitarian Law at Syria Donors Conference

The fifth EU-UN donor conference for Syria, which Brussels hosted earlier this week, was held with violations of the international humanitarian law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The fifth EU-UN donor conference for Syria, which Brussels hosted earlier this week, was held with violations of the international humanitarian law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The conference, which was held without the participation of official Damascus, raised a total of $6.4 billion in pledges.

"At the conference, which the European Union holds jointly with the United Nations, [UN Secretary-General] Antonio Guterres delivered a speech outlining the approaches. He said the right things. But I do not quite understand why the UN did not send any representatives to the conference that was dedicated to returning refugees, apart from a monitor.

And the Brussels conference � which focused on raising funds primarily for assisting refugees' staying in camps across Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, and on assisting people staying in areas that are not controlled by the Syrian government � was initially convened with gross violations of the international humanitarian law, under which such issues should be settled through direct contact with the government of the country. These are double standards," Lavrov said at the middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Turkey European Union Damascus Brussels Lebanon Middle East From Government Refugee Billion

Recent Stories

Russian Coronavirus Vaccine for Animals Already Av ..

59 seconds ago

One killed, two injured in car - water tanker coll ..

1 minute ago

Spain to help citizens stranded by Morocco flight ..

1 minute ago

Youth to be included in policy making process: Asa ..

1 minute ago

Osaka to Ask Japanese Gov't for Stronger Local COV ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 2,084 new COVID-19 cases, 2,202 reco ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.