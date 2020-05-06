Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss Cooperation in Fight Against Coronavirus - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed by phone cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the context of combating the coronavirus pandemic, issues related to the interaction of the two countries in this field were discussed, taking into account the need to combine the efforts of all members of the international community in accordance with the calls of the UN leadership and other multilateral organizations," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also touched upon other pressing issues on the international agenda, including the work of the UN Security Council and the development of cooperation in economy, cybersecurity and fight against terrorism.

Lavrov and Pompeo also "reaffirmed the importance of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War II to preserve the historical memory of the feat of the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition," the ministry said.

They also discussed global security issues, the ministry said.

"An exchange of views took place on global security issues. Lavrov again spoke out in favor of extending the New START Treaty, which is due to expire in February 2021. Ways to enhance the Russian-US dialogue on arms control and non-proliferation were discussed, taking into account factors affecting strategic stability," the ministry said.