Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss Coronavirus, Syria, Strategic Stability Over Phone - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:49 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed, during a phone conversation, the coronavirus pandemic, the Syrian crisis settlement and strategic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, adding that the conversation was held at the United States' initiative.

"In continuation of the phone talks between Russian and US presidents, held several hours earlier, the foreign ministries' heads have continued exchanging opinions on the global situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

They have confirmed the intention to contribute to implementation of decisions reached at the G20 summit, held on March 26 in a video conference format," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Pompeo have also discussed the international agenda, including strategic stability and the Syrian crisis settlement, and some aspects of the bilateral relations, the ministry went on to say.

