Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, Ukraine on UNGA Sidelines - Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed crises in Ukraine Afghanistan , the middle East and settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A wide range of issues pertaining to the common agenda were discussed. The ministers also discussed prospects for the settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in Afghanistan, Ukraine, the Middle East and North Africa and other issues," the ministry told reporters.

Lavrov, in particular, expressed hope that the new Ukrainian leadership would start implementing the Minsk accords in good will.

The sides also touched upon bilateral ties, with Lavrov warning that any sanctions pressure on Moscow was fruitless.

"[Lavrov] noted the futility of attempts to exert sanctions and any other pressure on our country, which only undermines prospects for bilateral cooperation in the interests of solving key global problems and erodes global security," the ministry added.