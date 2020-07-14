Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss Preparations for UNSC Five Meetings - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed on the phone preparations fr the meeting of the UN Security Council's permanent members, suggested by Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The heads of the external affairs ministries discussed in detail preparations for the meeting of the five permanent members of the UNSC suggested by Russia," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Pompeo also spoke about the settlement in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, the ministry said.