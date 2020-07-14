UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss Preparations For UNSC Five Meetings - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss Preparations for UNSC Five Meetings - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed on the phone preparations fr the meeting of the UN Security Council's permanent members, suggested by Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The heads of the external affairs ministries discussed in detail preparations for the meeting of the five permanent members of the UNSC suggested by Russia," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Pompeo also spoke about the settlement in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Syria Russia Libya Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

51 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.