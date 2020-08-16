MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council's permanent members, Germany and Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

On Friday, Putin suggested holding a videoconference around tensions in the Persian Gulf as discussions about Iran at the UN Security Council were becoming increasingly tense.

"The heads of the foreign affairs agencies exchanged opinions on Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold a meeting of the leaders of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, Germany and Iran over the escalation of discussions on Iran to find ways to ensure security in the Persian Gulf taking into account the concerns of all concerned parties," the ministry said in a statement.