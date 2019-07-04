UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Pompeo May Meet At UN General Assembly In September - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:32 PM

Moscow does not rule out that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo may meet at the next session of the UN General Assembly in September, Russian Foreign Ministry Department of North America Director Georgy Borisenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Moscow does not rule out that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo may meet at the next session of the UN General Assembly in September, Russian Foreign Ministry Department of North America Director Georgy Borisenko said on Thursday.

"We assume that the minister and the state secretary will certainly have possibilities to meet, including during the UN General Assembly session in September," Borisenko said.

