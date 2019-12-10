UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov-Pompeo Meeting Kicks Off At US State Department - Russian Embassy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:56 PM

Lavrov-Pompeo Meeting Kicks Off at US State Department - Russian Embassy

A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has kicked off at the State Department on Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has kicked off at the State Department on Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement.

"The two top diplomats have begun their negotiations in Washington," the Russian Embassy said via Twitter. "During the talks in Washington, Minister Lavrov and [Secretary of State] Pompeo will exchange views on key international issues and important aspects of bilateral relations."

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Washington Twitter United States Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

MBRF launches 7th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’ to su ..

58 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights country’s experience in cl ..

58 minutes ago

Women have advanced across all sectors in the UAE: ..

58 minutes ago

Rally to mark solidarity with teachers organised

2 minutes ago

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

2 hours ago

US Targets 18 Rights Abusers in 6 Nations With San ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.