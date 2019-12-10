Lavrov-Pompeo Meeting Kicks Off at US State Department - Russian Embassy

A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has kicked off at the State Department on Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement

"The two top diplomats have begun their negotiations in Washington," the Russian Embassy said via Twitter. "During the talks in Washington, Minister Lavrov and [Secretary of State] Pompeo will exchange views on key international issues and important aspects of bilateral relations."