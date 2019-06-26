UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Pompeo Plan No Separate Meeting At G20 Summit - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:10 AM

Lavrov, Pompeo Plan No Separate Meeting at G20 Summit - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo currently have no plans to hold a separate meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"There is no information about this meeting yet. I think we are not likely to coordinate on something special and separate in the remaining few days," Ryabkov said.

Osaka will host the G20 summit on Friday and Saturday.

