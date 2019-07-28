Lavrov-Pompeo Talks on Sidelines of ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting Unlikely - Ryabkov

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting is unlikely, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Sunday.

"It is unlikely as the time schedules are not compatible, and there is no time left until the meeting," Ryabkov said.

The ASEAN meeting starts on Monday and will last through August 3.