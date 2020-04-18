UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Pompeo To Coordinate Preparations For UN 'Big Five' Summit - Moscow

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed during a phone call on Friday to work closely ahead of a planned summit of the UN Security Council's five permanent members, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The top diplomats agreed to cooperate closely on the preparations for the UNSC permanent members' summit on a range of global security issues, which the Russian president proposed holding later this year," the Russian ministry said.

Lavrov said previously that talks were underway to set a date for the summit. He did not rule out that the leaders of Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and China could meet by video, but he said this would never replace an in-person summit.

