Lavrov, Pompeo to Start Meeting With Discussing New Sanctions, Visa Denials - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have to start the meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by addressing US visa denials and sanctions, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Thursday.

"We expected that the two top diplomats will primarily concentrate on improving bilateral ties," the Russian Embassy said in a statement. "Instead, the ministers will have to start the meeting with discussing the artificially created problems of visas and sanctions."