Lavrov, Pompeo to Start Meeting With Discussing New Sanctions, Visa Denials - Embassy

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have to start the meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by addressing US visa denials and sanctions, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Thursday.

"We expected that the two top diplomats will primarily concentrate on improving bilateral ties," the Russian Embassy said in a statement. "Instead, the ministers will have to start the meeting with discussing the artificially created problems of visas and sanctions."

The Russian Embassy said the new sanctions the United States has imposed on Russia represent a destructive step.

"The motive is not new," the Russian Embassy said: the United States is jealous of Russia's success in combating terrorism in Syria.

The Russian Embassy also stated its opposition to the United States' unilateral restrictive measures against Russia and accused Washington of preferring sanctions to constructive dialogue and partnership.

On Thursday, the United States designated a Russian-based maritime company, three Sovfracht directors and five vessels for an alleged scheme to evade sanctions to facilitate the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters that Moscow considers the United States' practice of continuing imposing sanctions against Russia absolutely unacceptable.

In June, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the United States of supporting terrorism by indicting Sovfracht for providing fuel to Russian forces in Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will continue supporting the Syrian army to stem the terrorist threat in the country. The province of Idlib, Putin said, is controlled by radical groups affiliated with the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), and Russia - together with Turkey and Iran - are determined to put an end to the tense situation.