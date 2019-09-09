MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia considers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on the need to work to disengage troops in Donbas to be positive, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We noted, on the Russian side, as very positive the statement by President Zelenskyy that he is interested in resolving, through working in the Normandy format and Contact Group, issues of disengagement of forces and means on the contact line, starting from areas agreed three years ago by the Normandy format leaders, and then throughout this contact line," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the Russian and French top diplomats.

He said that fully met the expectations of all those interested in the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"And we certainly expressed the hope that such a position of the Ukrainian president would continue to determine that country's policy towards a settlement in Donbas," Lavrov said.