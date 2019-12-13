UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Praises Completion Of Assistance Program To Nicaragua On Disaster Management System

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:19 PM

Lavrov Praises Completion of Assistance Program to Nicaragua on Disaster Management System

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during talks with his Nicaraguan counterpart, has praised the successful completion of the assistance program to the Central American country in creating the National System for Disaster Management

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during talks with his Nicaraguan counterpart, has praised the successful completion of the assistance program to the Central American country in creating the National System for Disaster Management.

"Another landmark event is the completion of a program of assistance to Nicaragua in the development of a national system for disaster management.

The Crisis Management Center was opened in Managua in August. The center is equipped with all the most up-to-date standards, with the training of Nicaraguan specialists who will work in the center completed," Lavrov said, after the negotiations with Denis Moncada.

The program has been implemented by the Russian Emergencies Ministry and International Civil Defence Organisation.

Moncada's visit to Russia comes as the two nations celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

